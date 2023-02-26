AC Milan Face Atalanta In Six Pointer As Maignan Returns After Months Out With Injury

AC Milan host Atalanta at the San Siro tonight as Stefano Pioli looks to keep his run of 1-0 wins going and to keep Milan firmly in top four running. The game is a six pointer as the teams sit in 4th and 6th place with Milan three points above the Bergamo side.

The Rossoneri have gained some form in February after a terrible run in January but the team is not fully clicking just yet. The attack needs to be decisive to match the results of the defence in recent games. This is a second consecutive Lombardian fixture for the side which means the players have less travel and more of a derby feel yet again.

Pioli made a massive statement yesterday as he announced the recovery of Mike Maignan and declared that the French goalkeeper would start the game. Most fans will be hoping that he is not being rushed back in prematurely. Olivier Giroud will return to the starting line up as the second change from the AC Monza win.

Expected Line Up (3-4-3): Maignan, Kalulu, Tomori, Thiaw, Messias, Krunic, Tonali, Hernandez, Diaz, Giroud, Leao.