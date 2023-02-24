AC Milan Drop Fourth Shirt In Collaboration with PUMA x Koche

AC Milan have announced on their website a fourth shirt for the 2022/23 season partnering with PUMA and KOCHÉ have today launched a special capsule collection featuring the new AC Milan Fourth Kit. The jersey integrates a game-ready pixelated interpretation of the iconic red and black stripes of AC Milan.

The new Rossonero reality is reinterpreted in digital 8-bit glory with AC Milan, PUMA, and Paris-based label KOCHÉ. This season, the three brands combine club heritage with performance tech and street-inspired couture for a match-ready collection that is both football and fashion-forward. The capsule features the AC Milan Fourth jersey, shorts, goalkeeper Kit, and a pre-match jacket.

The Fourth jersey places Club heritage at the center of a new, pixelated universe, where reality coexists with imaginary, and the only thing that matters is: red and black. The jersey also integrates a touch of gold, which adds an elegant touch to the innovative reinterpretation of the pixelated red and black stripes. The new digitally inspired pieces feature all the futuristic PUMA tech that is ready to play on and off the pitch because “the game is never over”.

Grid View Men’s AC Milan

Women’s AC Milan

Goalkeeper AC Milan

The shirt will debut this weekend for the men vs Atalanta in the league and next week for the women against AS Roma in the cup.