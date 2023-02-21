AC Milan Get A New Chief Financial Officer In Experienced Board Member

AC Milan have officially announced on their website the appointment of Stefano Cocirio, Member of the Board of Directors since 2018, as Chief Financial Officer of the Club.

As CFO, reporting directly to CEO Giorgio Furlani, Cocirio has been chosen to coordinate AC Milan’s finance, administration, treasury, management control and purchasing areas, to strengthen the structure in the constant process of growth and development, while actively participating in strategic managerial decisions.

Stefano Cocirio, 39, a dual Italian-British national, completed his education in the field of business and management, earning a degree in economics and finance from ESCP Business School and a Master’s in Business Administration from Harvard Business School.

A manager with extensive international experience, Cocirio began his career with leading investment and private equity firms such as Credit Suisse and Apax Partners.

In 2015, he joined Elliott Advisors where, in recent years, he made a substantial contribution to the Rossoneri Club’s recovery and relaunch as Associate Portfolio Manager, before leaving the American fund at the end of 2022.