AC Milan Pick Up Yet Another 1-0 Win As AC Monza Stunned By Junior Messias

AC Milan made the short trip to face AC Monza as Stefano Pioli searched for a third consecutive victory. The game holds significance due to the ties with Silvio Berlusconi and Adriano Galliani and is a mini derby as it’s another Lombardian club. Monza came into the game unbeaten in the league in 2023 as Raffaele Palladino continues to impress in the role.

Milan came away with yet another 1-0 victory and Ciprian Tatarusanu now has three consecutive clean sheets since Malick Thiaw got a starting spot. Junior Messias got the start and rewarded Pioli’s faith with a stunning goal for the win. Pierre Kalulu’s cross was not dealt with and a weak clearance from Pessina gave Messias a chance to turn and hit a wondergoal on the volley.

Milan were wasteful with their chances yet again as Theo Hernandez missed a sitter and Rafael Leao’s decision making seems a little off. The shocking chance for a tap in fell to Charles de Ketelaere who just cannot seem to be able to score.

Milan will take the win and close the gap with the top four ahead of a tough fixture against Atalanta next weekend. The 3-4-3 is working for Pioli for the moment but we are not yet clicking fully in attack.