Match Preview: AC Monza vs AC Milan H2H, Form, Players To Watch and Prediction

AC Milan travel a short distance to face AC Monza who are tearing up Serie A in their first season in the competition. The newly promoted side are on a stunning run in the league as they are unbeaten in 2023 with seven games played. Raffaele Palldino has Pablo Mari back and an in form Andrea Petagna while Milan are trying to recover from their seven game winless streak with two 1-0 wins last week. It’s also worth noting this will be the first time Silvio Berlusconi and Adriano Galliani host Milan in an official competition since they took over Monza in 2018.

H2H

Monza 0-2 Milan (Friendly 2014)

Monza 0-3 Milan (Friendly 2015)

Milan 4-1 Monza (Friendly 2020)

Milan 4-1 Monza

Form Guide (all competitions)

Monza: L, D, W, D, W

Milan: L, L, L, W, W

Players to Watch

Divock Origi

The man from Liverpool has struggled to make an impression this season as he has been battered with numerous nagging injuries limiting his game time. He was expected to be a clutch goal scorer but has thus far only managed to score 2 goals - both stunners though - against Monza in a 4-1 win and Sassuolo in a 5-2 loss. He also has 1 assist but this cam in the previous Monza game too. This means as he is expected to start, he has an opportunity to leverage that good form against this side to get going and find a goal again. He needs some continuity and momentum to be able to positively contribute.

Andrea Petagna

This Monza side has quite a few familiar faces from Milan’s past especially the Primavera and the current man in form is former striker Petagna who has played across the league for Atalanta and Napoli in the top flight since leaving the Rossoneri. He has 1 goal and 1 assist in the previous two games and is looking to fit into Palladino’s system well as a big no. 9 holding up the play. Milan’s defence remains fragile and Tatarusanu a liability despite the two clean sheets so he could end up burning us as this season most former players and loanees have managed to penetrate the cracks in our armour.

Junior Messias

The Brazilian gets an opportunity to play as Saelemaekers deserves some rest after three consecutive top notch performances as the wingback where he seems at home. Messias has not lit up the pitch for us but put in decent shifts last year and scored important goals. He has struggled to do this in the current season as he seems short of confidence when dribbling and overly zealous when shooting. He managed to get 6 goals last season and sits on 3 now with his last league goal coming in October. He barely looks a threat but should use this game as an opportunity to push forward and make things happen.

Prediction: Monza 0-2 Milan