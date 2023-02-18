AC Milan Travel To Take On AC Monza As Origi Looks To Complete Double

AC Milan have been taking a cautious approach in the previous two games getting two 1-0 wins after a terrible spell of seven winless games including five losses. The Rossoneri comfortably beat AC Monza at the San Siro earlier in the season 4-1 in what was the best performance of the side since winning the Scudetto.

Monza are the giant killers of the season alongside Lecce as they remain a nightmare for any side in the top half. Monza have beaten Juventus twice and forced a draw with Inter Milan under manager Raffaele Palladino. Monza sit in tenth place.

Stefano Pioli will likely rest some players for this season as Olivier Giroud is overdue for some time on the bench and Alexis Saelemaekers deserves a break after the three solid shifts he has put in. Junior Messias and Divock Origi will likely get a chance to start. The big change will be the return of Fikayo Tomori after a few weeks to sit in the middle of the back three and anchor the defence.

Expected Line Up (3-4-3): Tatarusanu, Kalulu, Tomori, Thiaw, Messias, Krunic, Tonali, Hernandez, Diaz, Origi, Leao.