AC Milan Show Desire As They Beat Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 At The San Siro

AC Milan pulled off a massive upset last night with a huge win for the morale of the squad as they beat Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 at the San Siro in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League round of sixteen fixture.

Stefano Pioli finally managed to best Antonio Conte again taking his record to 2W 3D 7L in 12 meetings. Both wins have come with Pioli at Milan. The game was a huge moment of growth where the side looked cohesive and there was a plan of attack. Brahim Diaz showed heart to get the goal but special mentions must go to Alexis Saelemaekers, Malick Thiaw and Ciprian Tatarusanu for unreal performances.

This was Milan’s first win against an English side since February 2012 against Arsenal FC at the San Siro. Milan have lost to Manchester United, Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC across the UEL and UCL in recent seasons.

Brahim Diaz got the winner in the 7th minute of the game as he dived in for a header on the rebound after Forster saved his initial shot. Milan should have scored more as there were at least two more clear cut chances but alas a one goal advantage suffices for the moment.