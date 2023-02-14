 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

AC Milan Face Tottenham Hotspur In The Champions League Round of 16 At The San Siro

Milan will be looking to make an upset in their first knockout game in years. Conte will be a challenge but not unsurmountable.

By Muqaddam Malik
Photo by Luca Rossini/NurPhoto via Getty Images

AC Milan face Tottenham Hotspur at the San Siro tonight as the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League returns after almost a decade for the Rossoneri fans. Milan have been in a terrible run of form but managed to scrape a win this weekend while Tottenham have equally struggled but got hammered 4-1 by Leicester City this weekend.

Stefano Pioli will choose to stick with his formation from the previous game as the 3-4-3 managed to keep a clean sheet against Torino and finally pick up a victory.

The battle is this game will be a tactical one between Pioli and Antonio Conte who had always been a tough manager for the Rossoneri to face and is more adept at managing a three-man backline.

After all the rumours, it seems Pioli will stick with Malick Thiaw and Alexis Saelemaekers over the reported Simon Kjaer and Davide Calabria. This is a huge vote of confidence in two youngsters who put in top-notch performances in the previous league tie.

Expected Line Up (3-4-3): Tatarusanu, Kalulu, Thiaw, Tomori, Saelemaekers, Tonali, Krunic, Hernandez, Diaz, Leao, Giroud.

