Milan Player Ratings: AC Milan 1-0 Torino

AC Milan get a win after a whole month against Torino. Olivier Giroud scores the winner is the tight 1-0 contest as Ciprian Tatarusanu actually keeps a clean sheet. Here are our player ratings for the game:

STARTING LINE-UP

Ciprian Tatarusanu: A clean sheet after 9 games and he made some decent saves. Still do not want him to play anymore as he gives no confidence as remains easily beaten. 6/10

Pierre Kalulu: A much better performance and one where he was the leader and top performer in the backline. He brought calm to the back and was constantly making the last ditch clearance. 6.5/10

Simon Kjaer: He is old and its showing. His legs cannot seem to function for a full 90 minutes and he almost cost us a huge goal which could have led to a loss. He is lacking pace and needs to get off the starting roster. 3/10

Malick Thiaw: A fantastic game for the youngster. Solid at the back and made the occasional impact going forward or in the box off a set piece. He has the fight and needs to be holding that starting spot in a back three. 6/10

Alexis Saelemaekers: He looks much better at RWB than RW. Less exposure in front of goal makes him look better as his strengths on the defensive side show more. Missed a few shots and struggled to hit the mark with the crosses. 6/10

Rade Krunic: A tough game for him as he struggled to take command of the midfield and was not convincing to pressure and chase down the ball. 5/10

Sandro Tonali: A poor performance as he seems unsure of the system and overwhelmed by the responsibilities. He needs a reset and build a proper partnership with Bennacer going forward. 5/10

Theo Hernandez: A new hair cut and the return to the blonde worked for him. Captain’s armband, deep runs into the box, proper crosses and an assist. Keep that hair blonde if it means he keeps balling. 6.5/10

Brahim Diaz: A shambolic game, he kept giving away possession and could not get any passes going forward. He had an opportunity to make a good impression but blew it. 5/10

Rafael Leao: He lacks confidence and conviction at this point. Two or three good chances missed but the sitter for the tap in is inexplicable. Defences are figuring him out and he is missing his smile. 6/10

Olivier Giroud: Very frustrating to watch for every single second of the game except his stunning header which delivered the win. Giroud in a nutshell. 6.5/10

SUBSTITUTES

Matteo Gabbia: A game where he was not needed and he did not add much. The defence looked nervy when he came on and he did not do much except blast the ball away. 5/10

Charles de Ketelaere: He just offers nothing for the moment. He could not hold possession and was nervous to make passes. 4.5/10

Davide Calabria: He made that one strong slide tackle but nothing more. He seems to have lost his starting spot if the back three is the way forward. 5/10

Divock Origi: He pressed high up and had some good exchanges with Leao but no impact so late on. N/A

Tommaso Pobega: No idea why he was brought on. N/A

MANAGER

Stefano Pioli: He is still not getting the team nor the substitutes right. The side are missing an identity and lack a plan of attack. He managed to reduce the goals conceded in the previous two but we are playing negative football and it cannot last. 5/10