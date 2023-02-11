AC Milan Get A Win At Last, Giroud Scores To Beat Torino 1-0

AC Milan hosted Torino at the San Siro and finally managed to break the cycle of seven games without a win. Stefano Pioli managed to beat Ivan Juric at last after two losses in the previous two games this season. Olivier Giroud got the winning goal and by some miracle Ciprian Tatarusanu kept a clean sheet to get this win.

Giroud broke the deadlock in the second half as he just nudged the ball over the defenders and past the keeper connecting with a cross from captain Theo Hernandez for the winner.

The 3-4-3 formation worked well enough to deliver a win but there were obvious issues throughout the game especially the slow build up play and the defensive fragility. The system might work better when Tomori and Bennacer return but Leao needs more freedom down the win to operate freely.

The win takes Milan up to 43 points in the league and temporarily in third place until the rest of the teams play over the course of the weekend.