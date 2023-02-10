Match Preview: AC Milan vs Torino H2H, Form, Players To Watch and Prediction

AC Milan are facing Torino at home looking to take one win out of the three games in the current season. Ivan Juric has thus far outsmarted Stefano Pioli but this game could determine the future of the Scudetto winner. Milan are winless in seven games and really need to turn this around.

H2H

Torino 0-7 Milan

Milan 1-0 Torino

Torino 0-0 Milan

Torino 2-1 Milan

Milan 0-1 Torino (Coppa)

Form Guide (all competitions)

Milan: D, L, L, L, L

Torino: L, W, D, L, W

Players to Watch

Rafael Leao

Leao was benched last time out and it was a big mistake as the attacking threat was only present when he entered the game. He will be looking to get back on the scoresheet for the team but also for himself, he is having a good season but has regressed since the World Cup. He is getting less service and has more defenders doubling up on him. He needs to try to exploit the added space from the new formation to get into tight spots and convert his chances from within the box.

Vanja Milinkovic Savic

The goalkeeper is our biggest issue in this particular tie. We struggle to beat him and his confidence really spurs on his side. He gives them faith knowing he will not be beaten. We have only scored one goal against him in the previous three and that needs to change in this game.

Brahim Diaz

Diaz gets back into the mix and has a chance to impress Pioli and lock down that spot on the right as Messias and Saelemaekers have faltered while CDK is offering nothing from a central position for the moment. Diaz has done well in spells but needs to be decisive and consistent to be able to help the team at this critical moment. Diaz is often overpowered when playing as the CAM but should have more space down the wings where he can exploit his pace and his dribbling is more effective close to the box.

Prediction: Milan 2-1 Torino