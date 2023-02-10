AC Milan Host Ivan Juric’s Torino At The San Siro In Search Of First Win Out of Three

AC Milan face Torino at the San Siro tonight as the side face a total collapse following a 1-0 loss in the derby last week and a winless run of 7 games which includes 5 losses and 4 games where Milan have not scored.

The manager is switching things up again to a 3-4-3 from the 3-5-2 last week and our usual 4-2-3-1. Milan have not found their sweet spot this season as the midfield is constantly overpowered and the defence is easily beaten on the counter while the attack falters.

Milan have been beaten by Torino twice already this season as Ivan Juric handed Stefano Pioli his first loss of the season in the league 2-1 on the road and his side knocked Milan out of the Coppa Italia 1-0 after extra time last month.

The big news is that Zlatan Ibrahimovic is finally back in the squad and hopefully this fuels an immediate response as we cannot take another loss.

Expected Line Up (3-4-3): Tatarusanu, Kalulu, Kjaer, Thiaw, Saelemaekers, Tonali, Krunic, Hernandez, Diaz, Giroud, Leao.