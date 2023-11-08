AC Milan Show Their Class In 2-1 Win Over Paris St-Germain At The San Siro

AC Milan pull off a huge win at the San Siro in an iconic Champions League night beating Paris St Germain 2-1 in front of a sold out crowd amidst some truly poor form. Stefano Pioli’s side stepped up and took the fight to the Parisians despite going down early and now create a really interesting couple of match days in the Group of Death.

Rafael Leao scored the equaliser for Milan and got the first goal in the competition for the side on matchday four as he sprinted through the field before laying off to Olivier Giroud who stung Gianluigi Donnarumma with a low shot only for Leao to score a bicycle kick on the deflection to make it 1-1.

In the second half, another positive counter led to chaos in the PSG box with Leao and Hakimi on the ground but Theo Hernandez showed great awareness to collect the loose ball and firing in a tasty cross with Giroud guided past Donnarumma with a sublime header to net the winner in this crunch tie for Milan.

Despite the goals, the standout performer was undoubtedly Ruben Loftus-Cheek for a 10/10 performance where he bossed the entire PSG midfield. He showed strength, composure and vision at every step and demonstrated how much he has been missed over the past few games.

Milan are back into the mix sitting third in the group with 5 points as Borussia Dortmund lead with 7 followed by PSG with 6 and Newcastle United at the bottom with 4.