Key Battles and Prediction: AC Milan vs Paris St Germain

AC Milan welcome Paris St-Germain to the San Siro as the second half of the group stages of the Champions League kicks off. The Rossoneri come in with 2 points from the opening 3 games and are yet to score in the competition.

Here are some key battles to look out for:

Key Battles

Left back vs Right winger

Theo Hernandez vs Ousmane Dembele

Dembele might not have scored in the first game with that banger getting chalked off by VAR by he burned our defence on multiple occasions. The former Barcelona winger has incredible pace and keeps feigning in the box occupying defenders and opening space on the opposite end. Hernandez has been in horrible form this season and has not been able to step up in the big games. Theo will face off with his brother Lucas yet again and will not want a repeat of the result.

Central midfielder vs Central defensive midfielder

Davide Calabria vs Kylian Mbappe

The big test for Mila’s captain again will be handling Mbappe and keeping Thiaw and Tomori covered and able to anticipate his cut ins and shots. Mbappe destroyed us with one move in the previous game to open the scoring and change the trajectory of the game. We need to ensure he does not get this kind of opportunity again if we are to have a shot at winning. Calabria did well against Kvaratskhelia and often steps up to talented wingers in big games, he has been vocal as the captain and needs to show leadership tonight.

Goalkeeper vs Striker

Mike Maignan vs Randal Kolo Muani

Kolo Muani was relatively quiet in the first game and you might not even have noticed him on the pitch until the moment he popped up and scored. Maignan was left for dead on each of the goals and will need to be more in tune with the passages of play in the game tonight. PSG’s frontline are clinical and devastating on the break thus Mike needs to have a 10/10 performance or else we will get destroyed yet again. Mike looked out of it in the Napoli game and slightly off against Udinese, this cannot be the case tonight.

Predictions

Dembele Winner

Mbappe Winner

Kolo Muani Winner