Match Preview: AC Milan vs Paris St Germain H2H, Form, Players To Watch and Prediction

AC Milan host Paris St Germain at the San Siro in a last ditch attempt to save their Champions League campaign. Stefano Pioli’s side are winless in the previous four games and are yet to score a single goal in the Champions League this season.

H2H

PSG 0-1 Milan (1995)

Milan 2-0 PSG (1995)

Milan 1-1 PSG (2000)

PSG 1-1 Milan (2000)

PSG 3-0 Milan

Form Guide (all competitions)

Milan: W, L, L, D, L

PSG: W, W, W, W, W

Players to Watch

Olivier Giroud

Giroud has been hit and miss all season but his brace against Napoli stands out as one of the best individual performances of the season. This game needs just that. Giroud up against the biggest French club of the moment, he faces off with Kylian Mbappe - who is chasing his French national goals record and he is UCL winner making him the big man on the pitch. He often turns up in these key games but with not a single goal scored in the competition thus far the game could end as a huge embarassment if he cannot find a way.

Gianluigi Donnarumma

The return of Donnarumma to face Milan at the San Siro will be a big moment and a deciding factor in this game. The Curva Sud are reportedly going after the former keeper with fake bank notes and ‘71’ shirts as an insult to him for the manner in which he left the club two years ago. Donnarumma being a Primavera product and leaving over a pay check will always hurt the Rossoneri faithful so the aim will be to create a tough atmosphere for him at the San Siro and try to force mistakes or loss of concentration as the 12th man.

Christian Pulisic

The right winger returns after a minor injury and as one of the sides top scorers, he will be expected to add a threat down that right wing as Milan struggle to find the back of the net especially in the Champions League. His late runs into the box and ability to create passages of play down the right need to challenge PSG’s defenders otherwise Milan are in for a heavy beating. Pulisic could also take the pressure off Leao and allow him more space to operate if the American pulls defenders wide.

Prediction: Milan 1-2 PSG