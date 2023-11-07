AC Milan Welcome PSG To The San Siro In Last Ditch Attempt To Salvage Their Champions League Campaign

AC Milan host Paris St-Germain at the San Siro tonight in a final attempt to salvage their Champions League campaign. After two draws and a heavy loss, the Rossoneri cannot afford not to win this fixture as it would pretty much guarantee their exit from the competition. It does not help that Milan and Stefano Pioli are in crisis as they are in the midst of a 4 game winless streak where the side has scored just 2 goals and failed to score in 3 of those games.

Milan will welcome back Christian Pulisic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Theo Hernandez from various injuries which should help the side perform better as Yunus Musah will keep his spot but be deployed as the holding midfielder.

The major talking point must be that Milan have not scored a single goal in the Champions League and the return of Gianluigi Donnarumma to the San Siro cannot go unpunished. Milan have to find a way to score and to win this game, for the fans sake.

Expected Line Up (4-3-3): Maignan, Calabria, Thiaw, Tomori, Hernandez, Loftus-Cheek, Musah, Reijnders, Pulisic, Giroud, Leao.