AC Milan Put On Shameful Performance In 1-0 Loss To Winless Udinese At The San Siro

AC Milan put on a terrible sow for over 70,000 fans at the San Siro last night as the home fans saw their team beaten 1-0 by Udinese. Stefano Pioli took the blame in the post match press conference as Gabriele Cioffi’s side managed to get their first win of the campaign against a Milan side with no fight thanks to a cheap penalty in the 60th minute.

Pioli chose to deploy a 4-4-2 formation for the first time this season due to the injury crisis but there was no creativity and the midfield kept getting overrun. Tijjani Reijnders and Rafael Leao were particularly wasteful in this game but Alessandro Florenzi and Rade Krunic demonstrated that they are not at Milan’s level and really should not be starting games.

Noah Okafor, Yacine Adli and Luka Romero off the bench added nothing to the side whilst Luka Jovic - who got his first start - looked like a headless chicken for 45 minutes. The only positive was Fikayo Tomori who has been a rock in defence and is getting back to his heights.

Milan fall further off Inter Milan in top spot and Juventus will likely pull away too dropping the Rossoneri out of the title race and into the top four dogfight for the foreseeable future.