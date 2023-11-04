Match Preview: AC Milan vs Udinese H2H, Form, Players To Watch and Prediction

AC Milan host Udinese at the San Siro in front of over 70,000 fans as the Rossoneri faithful look to Stefano Pioli to put an end to the three game winless streak. Milan have dropped to third in the table and risk tumbling further if they cannot recover and take all three points.

H2H

Milan 1-1 Udinese

Udinese 1-1 Milan

Milan 1-1 Udinese

Milan 4-2 Udinese

Udinese 3-1 Milan

Form Guide (all competitions)

Milan: D, W, L, L, D

Udinese: D, D, D, D, L

Players to Watch

Yunus Musah

The American midfielder will be pushed out of his comfort zone again as Pioli switches to a 4-4-2 formation and makes Musah play as the right sided midfielder doubling as a winger. Musah has been one of the more consistent midfield performers since the injury crisis emerged and will need to be solid as Jordan Zemura barrels down that wing. This game will be a good opportunity to push forward and attack potentially getting his first goal. Musah will need to deliver crosses into the box as he has two big targets to aim for in Giroud and Jovic.

Lazar Samardzic

The midfielder has at the centre of a huge transfer saga in the summer where he ought to have moved to Inter Milan but it fell through. He has shown his quality in tough situations but it is clearly an error for him to make the step up. Samardzic has two goals this season including a world beater against Napoli where he dribbled through at least four defenders before slotting past the keeper. Milan will need to keep an eye on him especially with the more open midfield in the 4-4-2 system.

Rafael Leao

The Portuguese winger is struggling and will be playing from even further back as Pioli switches up the formation. He has 3 goals this season but has not found the back of the net since matchday 5. Milan are struggling in attack and particularly on the left wing which is usually the stronger wing for the side. He needs to simply be clinical in the box and smart in the final third. He is not getting the right passes and not taking the shots well but his dribbling continues to torment opponents.

Prediction: Milan 3-1 Udinese