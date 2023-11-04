AC Milan Face Udinese Amid Winless Streak Tonight As Luka Jovic Gets Surprise Start

AC Milan will host Udinese at the San Siro tonight as Stefano Pioli is in the hot seat to end the winless run of the Rossoneri having endured a tough month of October. Milan are amidst yet another injury crisis hence he is predicted to shift formation from a 4-3-3 to a 4-4-2. Milan have fallen to 3rd place in the standing, three points off Inter Milan at the top and one point behind Juventus in second.

Udinese are winless in the current season but often create issues for the Rossoneri with late goals and controversy. Milan are winless in the previous three games but usually do not fail to score against Udinese.

Malick Thiaw will return after his suspension but Christian Pulisic will not be available for the game. Yunus Musah and Tijjani Reijnders will be the core of the midfield for the fixture as Ruben Loftus-Cheek returns to the bench.

Luka Jovic is reportedly getting his first start but Noah Okafor is an alternative which would see the usual 4-3-3 with him on the right. It remains to be seen what Pioli picks on the day.

Expected Line Up (4-4-2): Maignan;, Calabria, Thiaw, Tomori, Hernandez, Musah, Krunic, Reijnders, Leao, Jovic, Giroud.