AC Milan Defender Out For Over 4 Months Following Surgery

AC Milan have announced on their website that defender Pierre Kalulu will be out for at least four months following his injury in the fixture against Napoli last weekend. The 23 year old French centre back has been forced to undergo surgery which likely rules him out of the bulk of the season.

As per the official statement,

“AC Milan can confirm that Pierre Kalulu underwent surgery today to repair a complete rupture of his left rectus femoris tendon.

The operation, which was carried out in Finland by Professor Lasse Lempainen in the presence of AC Milan’s Head of Medical Team, Stefano Mazzoni, was a complete success.

His expected recovery time is estimated to be around four months.”

Kalulu had already been side lined since the beginning of the season and only has made 5 appearances totalling 198 minutes of play. The report demonstrates the injury crisis at the club as the defence will be thin behind starters Malick Thiaw and Fikayo Tomori.