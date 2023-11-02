AC Milan Will Play Cagliari In The Coppa Italia Round of 16

AC Milan will face Cagliari in the round of sixteen of the Coppa Italia. The Rossoneri are scheduled to play their first game in the competition on the 2nd of January 2024 at the San Siro.

Stefano Pioli’s men have already beaten Claudio Ranieri’s side in the league this season but the side seem to be turning their fortunes around as they got their first league win in a massive 4-3 comeback against Frosinone before knocking Udinese out in the round of 32 with another comeback win 2-1.

The former Milan players at the club got the job done for Cagliari as Gianluca Lapadula scored the winner while Andrea Petagna provided the assist.

The Rossoneri were knocked out of the competition by Torino in the round of 16 last year in a shock 1-0 defeat. Milan have not taken the competition seriously for years and it remains to be a piece of silverware that the side should get a hold of.