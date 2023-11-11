AC Milan Look Shaken As The Side Blow A Two Goal Lead To Draw 2-2 With Lecce And See Giroud Get Sent Off

AC Milan rocked by Lecce on the road as Stefano Pioli’s side blow a two goal lead and almost get beaten at the death if not for a foul nullifying a winning goal for the opponents. Milan started the game well and went into half time 2-0 up but alas drop points again.

Theo Hernandez was streaming down the wing with numerous runs and good crosses. The reward eventually came as he fired a ball across the face of goal and Olivier Giroud was there to bundle it in for his 7th in the league. It was a big game for Tijjani Reijnders who got his first goal for Milan with a good run and a hard shot right at the keeper which snuck into the back of the net. Samuel Chukwueze got his first assist for Milan but looked lost and was underwhelming in this game.

In the second half, things went wrong when Pioli made an inexplicable substitution bringing Yunus Musah on at right back for Davide Calabria while Alessandro Florenzi was available. The collapse on a set piece for their first goal showed Musah lost his man allowing Sansone in at the back post to score and for their equaliser Musah lost the ball under pressure to start the move Hernandez stayed down leaving a gap on the right wing for Banda to take his time and curl one past Mike Maignan. Musah was at fault on both goals but the error is Pioli’s at the American was played out of position and he clearly does not know the instructions for that role.

Rafael Leao pulled up with an injury and was subbed off for Noah Okafor after just 10 minutes which will be a concern for the manager but hopefully he recovers over the international break.