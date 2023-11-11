Match Preview: Lecce vs AC Milan H2H, Form, Players To Watch and Prediction

AC Milan travel to face Lecce after a confidence boost in the midweek Champions League fixture however Stefano Pioli switches up the formation to a 4-2-3-1 while Samuel Chukwueze and Tommaso Pobega are expected to start after a while.

Lecce are a very difficult team to breakdown, in fact, in five of their last ten games they have conceded just 1 goal in the game and have taken 1-1 draws three times in that stretch. They have kept two clean sheets both of which resulted in wins in that stretch, while only AS Roma and Napoli have managed to score twice or more against them in the league.

H2H

Milan 2-0 Lecce

Milan 2-2 Lecce

Lecce 1-4 Milan

Lecce 2-2 Milan

Milan 2-0 Lecce

Form Guide (all competitions)

Lecce: D, D, L, L, L

Milan: L, L, D, L, W

Players to Watch

Rade Krunic

Krunic has been horrendous since returning from his injury but remains a favourite of Pioli. He needs to be solid in this game as Lecce away is a tough fixture and they have a tendency or forcing us to drop points. He needs to manage the pace in the midfield well and drop to cover the centre backs when they counter so as to avoid situations of the backline being forced into rash tackles. It remains baffling why Yacine Adli does not get the start though.

Lameck Banda

The Zambian left winger is quick and tricky. He will be a handful for Calabria and is in a good run of form despite his side not winning of recent. He has 2 assists in the previous two games and 3 for the season. He has been of the their top performers this season as he works well with Streffeza on the opposite wing to send in dangerous balls consistently and often supplement this with darting runs on goal when given the space.

Tommaso Pobega

The Primavera man gets an odd start likely due to Ruben Loftus-Cheek struggling with injury. Pobega has fallen out of favour more this year as he is not usually the first man of the bench so this is a big opportunity to shine. We know he has a wicked shot and is not afraid of taking chances, it would be great to see him on the score sheet but he needs to be able to hold the ball well and distribute it in that trequartista role. He will be expected to add presence in the box as we would expect Chukwueze and Leao to be firing in low balls throughout the game.

Prediction: Lecce 1-2 Milan