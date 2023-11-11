AC Milan On The Road Against Lecce As Chukwueze Gets A Starting Spot

AC Milan face Lecce this afternoon on the road as the Rossoneri aim to recover in Serie A. Militant have dropped points in each of the last three games against Napoli, Juventus and Udinese.

Milan currently sit six points off Inter Milan at the top of the table. The competition with Juventus will be fierce so taking all three points will be paramount.

Pioli is expected to switch up the lineup yet again, after the 4-4-2 disaster against Udinese. Milan pulled off a huge win against PSG in the mid week, but need to be wary of shifting around in the league, as teams are more robust defensively.

The major change from the Champions League fixture. The major change will be Samuel Chukwueze replacing the injured Christian Pulisic. The change information means Loftus-Cheek will be deployed as a central attacking midfielder which will need some adjustment.

Expected Line Up (4-2-3-1): Maignan, Calabria, Thiaw, Tomori, Hernandez, Reijnders, Krunic; Chukwueze, Loftus-Cheek, Leao, Giroud.