AC Milan Beat Genoa 1-0 As Christian Pulisic Saves The Rossoneri At The Death

AC Milan travelled to face newly promoted Genoa and the game was absurd. It was a snooze for 85 minutes as Alberto Gilardino’s side played with a low block and sat back all game frustrating us but the final five minutes got us a massive win albeit some drama. Milan came away with a 1-0 win taking the side to the top of the table thanks to Christian Pulisic scoring off the bench.

At the 88th minute, Milan scored and the goal was a stunning finish and Pulisic collected a great cross from Yunus Musah in the box with his chest before spinning around and whacking it in on the half volley. The American takes full credit for the win and is really loving life in Milan.

Chaos ensued in the final minutes following us taking the lead as Mike Maignan got a straight red card as he collided with a Genoa player while making a clearance with a header. The red card to the keeper came after Stefano Pioli had made all of his substitutions hence Olivier Giroud was chosen to go in goal. The French striker went in goal and made a few saves lunging himself at the ball to keep the win intact.

The red card to Maignan and the yellow to Theo Hernandez mean the duo will miss the upcoming crunch tie against Juventus after the international break.