AC Milan Face Newly Promoted Genoa In Tricky Fixture On The Road

A big opportunity for Pioli to get serious for a title challenge against Gilardino’s side.

By Muqaddam Malik
/ new
Borussia Dortmund v AC Milan: Group F - UEFA Champions League 2023/24 Photo by Rene Nijhuis/BSR Agency/Getty Images

AC Milan travel to face Genoa tonight as Stefano Pioli once again looks to get the players firing after a missed opportunity against Borussia Dortmund. Milan have a big chance to keep with win run going and press Inter Milan at the top of the table. Genoa have just returned to Serie A but are one of the better performing sites in the league, thus far. Former Milan striker Alberto Gilardino is doing well at the helm and Italy striker Mateo Retegui has led the charge. Genoa are a difficult side to play and should not be underestimated.

A major concern for Pioli will be Theo Hernandez as the left back is one yellow card away from the suspension. If so, he would miss a crunch tie against Juventus after the international break. It remains to be seen if the manager can you bring on Bartesaghi in the second half.

Expected Line Up (4-3-3): Maignan, Florenzi, Thiaw, Tomori, Hernandez, Musah, Adli, Reijnders, Chukwueze, Okafor, Leao.

