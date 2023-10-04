Match Preview: Borussia Dortmund vs AC Milan H2H, Form, Players To Watch and Prediction

AC Milan are in Germany for their second group stage fixture in the UEFA Champions League. Milan, are in the Group of Death and dropped point in their first game. Borussia Dortmund are a formidable opponent at their storied stadium and Stefano Pioli has a huge task on his hands especially with some key injuries to deal with.

H2H

Dortmund 0-1 Milan (2002)

Milan 0-1 Dortmund (2002)

Form Guide (all competitions)

Dortmund: D, W, L, W, W

Milan: L, D, W, W, W

Players to Watch

Christian Pulisic

Tonight is a special night for Pulisic. He faces his former club who launched his career and it will be his 50th UCL appearance. He already has 3 goals for Milan in 8 games from the right wing. The USMNT captain is showing himself to be a closer and clinical when provided with an opportunity. It would be a big moment for his to score against his old club as he did not get a proper opportunity against them last season missing Chelsea’s trip to Germany with injury and playing just 7 minutes when Dortmund went to London. He is in top form and will need to score as the midfield looks porous without Krunic and Loftus-Cheek.

Marco Reus

The 34 year old German attacking midfielder is a symbol of the club and continues to carry the squad when not injured. He has 3 goals and 1 assist thus far this season from 6 games. He is the main outlet for the side from the midfield as he is scoring but also playing in the likes of Malen, Haller and Brandt into dangerous positions. Reus commands respect wearing the BVB captain’s armband as the Westfalenstadion is a fortress with Dortmund losing just one home game since 2018/19 in the UCL group stages. Moreover, Milan lack a natural defensive midfielder on the pitch to close him down which will be the main concern.

Yunus Musah

The midfielder has looked very exciting coming off the bench as he carries the ball well and offers a spark in the late part of the game. He fired a threatening snapshot in the Lazio game and Pioli will be encouraging him to occupy that position more and to take those chances. The concern is with both him and Tommaso Pobega on the pitch alongside Tijjani Reijnders, the midfield lacks defensive acumen and an ability to cover for the defence. It is a test to see his understanding of Pioli’s system and he will have quite some pressure to deal with given the firepower in Dortmund attack and the strength in their 5-man midfield.

Prediction: Dortmund 1-2 Milan