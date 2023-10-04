AC Milan Meet Borussia Dortmund In Front Of The Yellow Wall As Pulisic Faces Old Club

AC Milan travel to Germany to one of the most intimidating stadiums in Europe, the Westfalenstadion to face Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League second round. The Rossoneri will see the ‘yellow wall’ and look to make an impression by taking home all three points after a disappointing 0-0 draw at the San Siro against Newcastle United in the opening fixture.

The big blow for Stefano Pioli will be the absence of Rade Krunic and now Ruben Loftus-Cheek from the midfield which means the deployment of two depth players in a big game. Christian Pulisic gets his first Champions League start for the Rossoneri against his former side as a reward for his goal this weekend while his fellow American Yunus Musah also gets the nod.

Dortmund have a boost as Marcel Sabitzer is expected to be back for the game starting alongside Karim Adeyemi and Donyell Malen in the attack. Milan fans will recognise Emre Can he featured for Juventus in many games against us and all will know veteran defender Mats Hummels who will be their anchor.

Expected Line Up (4-3-3): Maignan, Calabria, Thiaw, Tomori, Hernandez, Musah, Reijnders, Pobega, Pulisic, Giroud, Leao.