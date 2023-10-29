Match Preview: Napoli vs AC Milan H2H, Form, Players To Watch and Prediction

AC Milan travel south to face Serie A champions Napoli at the Maradona Stadium. The Rossoneri are in decline coming off two losses to Juventus and Paris St Germain while Napoli have won their previous two games. Milan lost the top spot in the league and now could potentially tumble down to third within a point off 4th and 5th if they lose.

H2H

Napoli 0-1 Milan

Milan 1-2 Napoli

Napoli 0-4 Milan

Milan 1-0 Napoli

Napoli 1-1 Milan

Form Guide (all competitions)

Napoli: W, L, L, W, W

Milan: W, D, W, L, L

Players to Watch

Rade Krunic

Krunic is set for his second consecutive start since returning from injury. Since he returned to the team, Milan lost 1-0 to Juventus where he came off the bench and offered a wild deflection for Locatelli’s winner to wrongfoot Mirante. He was decimated in the 3-0 loss to PSG by a 17 year old Zaire-Emery and offered no cover for the defence. Pioli continues to pick him for the big games despite Milan performing well with Adli whose passing range offers a major outlet to transition up the field. Krunic needs to pull it together or we are headed for out third consecutive loss.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

The MVP from last season has finally found his stride after a couple of months in the fringes. The Georgian international has 3 goals and 3 assists in his last 4 league games. He will be expected to carry the torch with Victor Osimhen expected to miss out with injury and Giacomo Raspadori in questionable form. Kvaratskhelia struggled to beat Calabria across all four games last season and will have to dig deep to make the Milan captain slip up. The Rossoneri meanwhile need to ensure that he struggles to get his moves going as he has some confidence after the past few weeks.

Rafael Leao

The MVP from last to last season has gone missing for Milan over the past 4 games across the league and Champions League as Milan have been beaten twice and scored just 1 goal. Leao has been inconsistent but also has put himself in great situations only to complete fluff his chance on goal. The Portugal international is expected to be a leader in the team and the beacon in attack but as he struggles, the rest of the side just cannot seem to pick up the slack. This game is a big moment to get the side back on track as a loss coul send the side spiralling out of the title race and into the top four dogfight.

Prediction: Napoli 0-1 Milan