AC Milan Face Current Serie A Champions Away As Attacking Crisis Deepens

AC Milan face Napoli at the Maradona tonight as the former Champions take on the current Serie A title holders. Napoli under Rudi Garcia have struggled to mount a title defence but remain dangerous.

Stefano Pioli is in a difficult moment at the end of his opening 10 game stretch in the league. Milan have in on the back of two big losses to Juventus and Paris St-Germain having no goals scored in over 180 minutes in all competitions. Napoli on the other hand are bouncing back with 2 wins after a previous 2 losses.

The Rossoneri will miss Malick Thiaw due to his red card in the previous game while Mike Maignan and Theo Hernandez return after their suspensions. Pioli seems set to revert to Rade Krunic over Yacine Adli despite him looking shaky.

The game is a must win for the Rossoneri as confidence is low and the side is going through a dry spell in front of goal.

Expected Line Up (4-3-3): Maignan, Calabria, Kalulu, Tomori, Hernandez, Musah, Krunic, Reijnders, Pulisic, Giroud, Leao.