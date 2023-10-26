AC Milan Torn Apart In Paris As PSG Register 3-0 Rout While Milan Cannot Score

AC Milan got hammered at the Parc des Princes by Paris St-Germain in a humbling 3-0 victory that pretty much crushes the hopes of the Rossoneri faithful to make it out of the Group of Death. Milan sit at the bottom of the group with 2 points from 3 games but the shocking statistic is that Milan are yet to score a single goal.

Stefano Pioli’s side were undone by a brilliant moment from Kylian Mbappe who beat Fikayo Tomori and Mike Maignan with ease despite the duo not doing anything wrong. In the second half, Randal Kolo Muani tapped in a rebound after Maignan saved a shot from PSG’s quick corner routine that caught our players napping. The final goal was a brilliant team move on the counter where substitute Lee Kang-In placed a finish from Warren Zaire-Emery’s cross after a dummy shot pulled our defence.

Milan had half chances from Leao, Pulisic and Giroud but largely struggled to make an impact in the final third despite holding possession and breaking the lines. Milan jus do not seem to be up to the task against top opposition this season with losses against Inter Milan, Juventus and now Paris St-Germain creating an alarming pattern.