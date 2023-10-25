Match Preview: Paris St-Germain vs AC Milan H2H, Form, Players To Watch and Prediction

AC Milan face Paris St-Germain on the road in their third Champions League group stage fixture. Milan have two points having drawn 0-0 with Borussia Dortmund and Newcastle United in recent weeks. The Rossoneri need a win to keep themselves within reach of qualification out of the group of death.

H2H

PSG 0-1 Milan (1995)

Milan 2-0 PSG (1995)

Milan 1-1 PSG (2000)

PSG 1-1 Milan (2000)

Form Guide (all competitions)

PSG: W, D, L, W, W

Milan: W, W, D, W, L

Players to Watch

Mike Maignan

Maignan is a former PSG youth player before he made a name for himself at LOSC Lille winning the Ligue 1 there. The Frenchman is now one of the best goalkeepers in the world and the undisputed no. 1 for France. His return to Paris will come with some hype as it is a direct comparison against former Milan keeper Donnarumma - who he replaced. Maignan has kpt two clean sheets in the Champions League thus far and should be aiming to make it a third despite having arguably the best striker in the world up against him.

Gianluigi Donnarumma

The former Milan goalkeeper gets to face his former side on the road before a difficult return to the San Siro for the Italy national team’s no. 1. Donnarumma has bad blood with the Rossoneri faithful given the circumstances of his departure but has been quickly forgotten as his replacement Maignan won us a league title in his debut season. The performances of Donnarumma in Paris have been a mixed bag and Milan will be hoping the pressure of the fixture gets to him and there are some slip ups as Milan are yet to score in the Champions League thus far.

Olivier Giroud

The game will also unleash an interesting plotline for Giroud as he faces off with Mbappe. Giroud is the current top scorer of the French national team but will surely be surpassed by the PSG man in the coming year. Mbappe is yet to win a Champions League but Giroud has that in the bag while they both won a World Cup together. Giroud is in goal drought but Mbappe is firing on all cylinders with the former on 4 goals for the season and the latter with 9 goals. It will be an interesting match ups for two all time French strikers in the French capital on a monumental night in the Champions League.

Prediction: PSG 2-2 Milan