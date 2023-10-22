Key Battles and Prediction: AC Milan vs Juventus

AC Milan play Juventus at home tonight as the San Siro will be sold out. The Rossoneri must win the game to go back to the top of the league but Juventus will want to spoil the party and create a broader fight for the top three spots. Milan have crucial players missing especially in defence and will to overcome an heavy attack in the game.

Here are some key battles to look out for:

Central defensive midfielder vs Central Midfielder

Manuel Locatelli vs Yacine Adli

Adli is getting a massive start tonight as Stefano Pioli give him a big vote of confidence. Adli will have a match up with former Milan player Manuel Locatelli as both will be the central figure in distributing the ball and kickstarting the attacks. Adli and Locatelli will likely have some protection and cover but both will be expected to find piercing passes to unlock space for the strikers. Adli has an opportunity to make a big impact and cement himself in the role to surpass Rade Krunic in the pecking order.

Centre back vs Striker

Fikayo Tomori vs Arkadiusz Milik

The Juventus fixture has belonged to Fikayo Tomori since he joined the club. Tomori has 4 games against the Bianconeri when he has scored 2 goals and helped the side keep 3 clean sheets each of which were a win. He will have a job to cover an in-form Milik who has 2 goals in his previous 2 games. He also will have to help take care of either Vlahovic or Kean depending on who starts. Tomori will have to have a massive performance as Mirante gets a forced start between the sticks. Milan need to keep Juventus at bay on the attack so as to not give up cheap goals early.

Right wingback vs Left back

Timothy Weah vs Alessandro Florenzi

Milan had a Ballon d’Or winner in George Weah and now his son returns to the San Siro in the colours of the enemy. The American international will be bombing down that right flank and going up against Florenzi as Hernandez is suspended. Florenzi has done well in the past as a left back but will have to use his experience to counter Weah’s speed down the wing. Their battle will be an interesting one as Weah can score and he can put in solid crosses.

Predictions

Adli Winner

Tomori Winner

Florenzi Winner