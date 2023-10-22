Match Preview: AC Milan vs Juventus H2H, Form, Players To Watch and Prediction

AC Milan host Juventus at the San Siro in front of a sell out crowd of over 75,000. The Rossoneri are missing key players in the fixture as are the Bianconeri. Milan need a win to go back top but this fixture is a six pointer in the title race as Juventus are hot on the tails of Milan and Inter.

H2H

Juventus 0-3 Milan

Juventus 1-1 Milan

Milan 0-0 Juventus

Milan 2-0 Juventus

Juventus 0-1 Milan

Form Guide (all competitions)

Milan: W, W, W, D, W

Dortmund: W, L, W, D, W

Players to Watch

Antonio Mirante

Stefano Pioli is forced to hand a start to 40 year old third string goalkeeper Antonio Mirante following Mike Maignan’s red card and Marco Sportiello’s injury this week. This will b the first start for the keeper in his third season at the club. He made a 1 minute appearance at the end of last season but has not made a competitive appearance in years. Mirante will be under fire in this game and his performance will ultimately determine whether we can take any points at all. He needs to be able to come up big in this game.

Bremer

The defender did not quite have the desired impact in his first season with the Bianconeri but seems to have found his stride now. He is a commanding presence guiding Gatti and Rugani to make Juventus one of the harder side to break down. Giroud is going through a srought but needs to be able to pull Bremer and create space for Pulisic and Leao cutting in. The high balls into the box will not likely get us a goal in this one but we equally need to be wary on set pieces.

Tijjani Reijnders

Reijnders has been exceptional since joining the club this summer. His work rate in the midfield has really boosted our pressing and transition play. Reijnders is just lacking a goal and it seems to be coming as he is getting himself into dangerous positions. He will have to cover lots of ground up against a 5 man midfield and will need to push Musah and Adli to cover similar ground and create a block for the defence. The midfielder battle with Locateli and McKennie on his side will be important to limit the pressure on Florenzi in an unnatural position.

Prediction: Milan 3-1 Juventus