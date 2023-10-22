AC Milan Host Juventus With Key Players Missing Out In Title Race Six-Pointer

AC Milan host an in-form Juventus at the San Siro tonight. The Rossoneri came into the week at the top of the table and need a win to get back above Inter Milan as the early battle for the title wages on.

Milan will miss French duo Theo Hernandez and Mike Maignan due to suspensions for yellow cards and a sending off respectively. Stefano Pioli is also missing Rade Krunic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Ismael Bennacer in the midfield.

Despite this, the big news will be that 40 year old, third string goalkeeper Antonio Mirante starts in goal as Maignan is suspended while Marco Sportiello picked up an injury this week. Mirante will interestingly be facing his former club in this huge fixture.

Juventus should have most of their squad but there are doubts for Federico Chiesa while there is optimism for Dusan Vlahovic to start. Danilo will be out for the game while Fagioli will not be available.

Expected Line up (4-3-3): Mirante, Calabria, Thiaw, Tomori, Florenzi, Musah, Adli, Reijnders, Pulisic, Giroud, Leao.