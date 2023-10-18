AC Milan International Break Summary: Kjaer Breaks Record, Pulisic Scores Again and Reijnders Locks Starting Spot

AC Milan sent out 13 players on international duty. We are luckt to have no injuries with the tight schedule ahead against Juventus, Paris St Germain and Napoli in the coming week. A few players secured the Euro 2024 spots, Kjaer broke a national record and Pulisic scored twice.

Simon Kjaer - Denmark

Kjaer had the most remarkable international break amongst the group as he broke a record for his country. He made his 130th international appearance and became the most capped Danish footballer overtaking Peter Schmeichel. He featured in both of Denmark’s wins over Kazakhstan and San Marino.

Christian Pulisic - USA

Pulisic led the USA to a big 4-0 win over Ghana but also a tough 3-1 loss to Germany. He is on fire for his national team as he scored a worldie against Germany with a shit from outside the box and then scored a penalty against Ghana. He is in one of the best runs of form in his career.

Yunus Musah - USA

As above, Musah played in both games and is a central part of the US system. He plays further back for his national team occupying the defensive midfield role.

Tijjani Reijnders - Netherlands

Reijnders also had a big break as he started for the Netherlands in a qualifier against France where they lost 2-1 but he was impressive with his midfield coverage. He also started in their win over Greece playing the full 90 minutes. He has Koeman’s favour and this is a big jump.

Fikayo Tomori - England

Tomori started in the friendly against Australia and played 62 minutes in the 1-0 win. He was dropped from the squad for the Euro qualifier against Italy and Gareth Southgate clearly shows that he does not rate Tomori highly.

Rafael Leao - Portugal

Leao started both games for Portugal and he is being deployed well by Martinez. He is working well with those around him and really creating a threat down that left wing. Portugal beat Slovakia 3-2 and hammered Bosnia 5-0. Portugal have their Euros spot down.

Olivier Giroud - France

Giroud started both games for France and was withdrawn in the second half in both. France beat the Netherlands 2-1 to secure their spot at the Euros. He won a penalty in the 4-1 win over Scotland but was otherwise quiet.

Mike Maignan - France

He made some incredible saves in both games and registered two wins. He did make an error on the goal scored by the Netherlands. Maignan is the undisputed no. 1 for France now and his leadership quality is showing.

Theo Hernandez - France

Hernandez played 90 minutes in both games for France. He made his usual runs but not much output. He fits well in the squad and remained solid in both wins.

Malick Thiaw - Germany

He was unused in the friendly against the USA. He got about 30 minutes off the bench in a 2-2 draw with Mexico.

Marco Pellegrino - Argentina

Pellegrino got the call up but was an unused sub in both fixtures.

Samuel Chukwueze - Nigeria

He played 65 minutes in a 2-2 draw with Saudi Arabia but did not feature in the other friendly against Mozambique.

Davide Bartesaghi - Italy U19

The Italy U19 played Serbia U19 twice during the break losing 5-4 and winning 3-1. Bartesaghi delivered a stunning assist in the first fixtures showing he has a solid cross on him.