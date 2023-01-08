Match Preview: AC Milan vs AS Roma H2H, Form, Players To Watch and Prediction

AC Milan host AS Roma at the San Siro for their first home game of 2023 as the side look to close the gap to Napoli at the top of the table. Milan also need to watch out for Juventus and Inter Milan who are close on points. The injury crisis will still hurt Stefano Pioli but he needs the veteran players to step up and deliver.

H2H

Milan 2-0 Roma

Milan 3-3 Roma

Roma 1-2 Milan

Roma 1-2 Milan

Milan 3-1 Roma

Form Guide (all competitions)

Milan: W, W, D, W, W

Roma: W, L, D, D, W

Players to Watch

Davide Calabria

Calabria brought a different energy to the game against Salernitana and showed some incredible directness with his attacks. He offered so much width and was always an option to push forward. On the defensive end, he is as good with his aggressive approach and good understanding of the play. He motivates the side too as captain and brings a certain fire. He is often active in the Roma games so look out for him to make a big impact while shutting down Zalewski.

Lorenzo Pellegrini

The captain and central midfielder is just about the only in form player in this side. Zaniolo is inconsistent, Abraham is struggling and Dybala is still adjusting. Pellegrini is the one to make things happen and will be forcing fouls and letting off key passes into the box. Milan’s midfield duo will have a big task to shut him down but moreover Tatarusanu needs to be wary of the long shots.

Theo Hernandez

This is a game of the wingbacks. Zalewski/Celik against Calabria/Hernandez will be the decisive set of battles. Hernandez was great in the opener but wasteful in possession once he got close to the final third. He will look to do a number against Mancini on the overlap and he will like to get back to scoring after a stunning World Cup campaign. He will also have to deal with Dybala so it will be an important game for him.

Prediction: Milan 3-2 Roma