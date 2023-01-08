AC Milan Host AS Roma At The San Siro For 2023’s Home Opener As Title Race Gets Closer

AC Milan play their first home game of 2023 against AS Roma as the side look to cement themselves in the title race firmly holding on to second place for the moment. Milan are fighting Napoli for the title but also Juventus and Inter Milan for the top four spots.

Milan are in the midst of an injury crisis but the side must grind out wins in January as there are seven games across all competitions. Roma have struggled under Jose Mourinho this year as the key players have faltered but the remain a threat as they have pulled off some upsets already.

Milan cannot afford to drop points and will be hoping to have the defence hold up under pressure from more attacking sides.

Stefano Pioli has confirmed that he will be sticking with the same line up as the slim win against Salernitana in the midweek. He is hoping to rotate in the Coppa Italia fixture against Torino in the coming midweek.

Expected Line Up (4-2-3-1): Tatarusanu, Calabria, Kalulu, Tomori, Hernandez, Tonali, Bennacer, Saelemaekers, Diaz, Leao, Giroud.