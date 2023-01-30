AC Milan In Tatters After 5-2 Demolition By Sassuolo At The San Siro

AC Milan hosted Sassuolo at the San Siro yesterday morning and absolutely torn apart by the side led by Domenico Berardi. Milan were battered 5-2 in front of over 70,000 fans and have fallen out of the top four spots as a result.

Olivier Giroud and Divock Origi managed to pull goals back for Milan but the constant onslaught from Sassuolo was too much especially when Ciprian Tatarusanu absolutely refuses to make a necessary save. Milan conceded a penalty yet again making it the second consecutive game where we gave one away.

Stefano Pioli’s fall from grace has been shocking and sudden. Milan have never conceded more than four goals in two consecutive games in their history. Milan are without a win in the previous six games and the Rossoneri have lost each of their previous three games conceding 12 and scoring 2.

Milan sit on 38 points in 5th place heading into the derby against Inter Milan and now sit a lofty 15 points off league leaders Napoli.