Match Preview: Salernitana vs AC Milan H2H, Form, Players To Watch and Prediction

AC Milan return to Serie A action against Salernitana on the road tomorrow morning. The side will be looking to close the game with Napoli at the top of the game and get back to fitness ahead of tough games against AS Roma, Lazio and Inter Milan in the next 30 days.

H2H

Salernitana 1-2 Milan (1998)

Milan 3-2 Salernitana (1999)

Milan 2-0 Salernitana

Salernitana 2-2 Milan

Form Guide (all competitions)

Salernitana: W, W, D, L, L

Milan: L, W, W, D, W

Players to Watch

Davide Calabria

The long awaited return of our captain. We did not know how crucial Calabria was to Pioli’s unit until he got injured. His ability to press up the pitch and defend intensely is unmatched in the squad. He brings a directness to the game and he motivates the side to keep fighting. He will be playing his first Serie A game since the 1st of October and hopefully he can spur the side to fight for the second star. Look for the side to have somne fight in them with him back on the pitch ahead of the AS Roma and Inter Milan clashes.

Krzysztof Piatek

The former Milan striker has landed in the South of Italy after spells in Berlin, Florence and is contributing in a meaningful way. He has 3 goals and 1 assist for his new side and has been in a good run of form heading into the winter break for the World Cup. He usually causes some issues for us but more over our defence has been error prone over the friendlies and we remain vulnerable with Tatarusanu in goal.

Brahim Diaz

Diaz looks to get the nod to start tomorrow morning over Charles de Ketelaere and Yacine Adli yet again. The Spaniard will be looking to recover he early season form and finally convince Pioli that he should be the undisputed starter to see out the season. He will be looking to hit the ground running combining with Leao, Saelemaekers and Giroud in Salerno.

Prediction: Salernitana 1-2 Milan