Official: AC Milan Sign Promising Colombian Goalkeeper To Boost Depth

AC Milan have made their first signing of the winter transfer window of 2022/23. Milan have signed a depth goalkeeper in Devis Vasquez from Paraguay. The 24 year old Colombian has been signed permanently and will likely spells for the current depth options in the summer.

As per the official statement on the club’s website,

“AC Milan is delighted to announce that Devis Estiven Vásquez Llach has joined the Rossoneri on a permanent basis from Club Guaraní. The goalkeeper has signed a deal with the Club lasting until 30 June 2026. He has chosen to wear the number 77 shirt.

Born in Barranquilla (Colombia), Devis made his first-team debut with Guaraní in 2021 and went on to make 28 appearances for the Paraguayan outfit in the league and three in the Copa Libertadores.”

It is not clear if Vasquez will replace Ciprian Tatarusanu or Antonio Mirante over the course of the season as Mike Maignan’s recovery takes longer.