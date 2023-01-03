AC Milan Left Back Undergoes Surgery And Is Out For A Month

AC Milan were dealt a blow against PSV Eindhoven when Fode Ballo-Toure - who came off the bench - injured his shoulder in a tussle where he landed quite badly. The Senegalese defender is injured yet again and will miss the rare opportunity to play as he does not often get called to play in place of the starting Frenchman.

As per the official club statement on their website,

“AC Milan announces that, today, defender Fodè Ballo-Touré underwent the reduction and synthesis of an acromioclavicular dislocation of the right shoulder at the IRCCS Ospedale Galeazzi Sant’Ambrogio in Milan. The operation, which was performed by Dr. Pozzoni and his CTS team, in the presence of first team doctor Lucio Genesio, was perfectly successful. The estimated time to return to full training is 4 weeks.”

This means Pioli will need to rush Theo Hernandez back of risk playing either Sergino Dest, Tommaso Pobega or Pierre Kalulu out of position there for the 2023 opener.