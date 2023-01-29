AC Milan Get A Chance To Turn Around Their Form Against A Struggling Sassuolo At Home

AC Milan host Sassuolo at the San Siro today in the early kick off as Stefano Pioli looks to grab a hold of a really poor situation. The stadium is expected to be packed with over 70,000 fans present cheering on the Rossoneri to recover from their poor run of form.

Sassuolo are also in a poor run but Milan have not scored in their previous three games which is very worrying. Pioli is set to hand Charles de Ketelaere his first start in about four months and will have to start Simon Kjaer as Fikayo Tomori is side-lined with an injury. The side need a victory otherwise could find themselves outside the top four and tossed into a completely different battle.

This is the final game of a terrible month for Milan where the side has thus far picked up 1 win, 2 draws and 3 losses.

Expected Line Up (4-2-3-1): Tatarusanu, Calabria, Kalulu, Kjaer, Hernandez, Pobega, Tonali, Saelemaekers, De Ketelaere, Leao, Giroud.