Key Battles and Prediction: AC Milan vs Sassuolo

AC Milan host Sassuolo at the San Siro tomorrow as the side looks to bounce back from a terrible run of form that has seen us knocked out of the Coppa Italia, beat in the Supercoppa final and 12 points off first place. Stefano Pioli needs to wake up and play the right squad as we still have quality but lack confidence and a plan. Here are some key battles to look out for:

Key Battles

Left winger vs Right back

Rafael Leao vs Jeremy Toljan

Rafa rafa rafa. It is time. We need you. The frustration and anger over the past few weeks needs to translate into a goal. We have not seen goal in at least 300 minutes of play and we are in dismay. The MVP of the league needs to find a way for the fans. Toljan will look to replicate the defensive performances from the past couple of goals where Leao is locked out and forced to take a swing from far out but the winger needs to find a way to get into the box.

Centre back vs Striker

Simon Kjaer vs Agustin Alvarez

Kjaer will replace the injured Tomori in this fixture and will be happy to face a struggling attack but one with lots of sting given the opportunity. Berardi is the obvious one to watch but this is a good opportunity for Alvarez to make an impression. The Uruguayan has just 1 goal in the league and this came in September last year, but as we have seen Tatarusanu will likely give him a great opportunity to bag another one so Kjaer needs to step in. More importantly, Kjaer needs to be a leader and the voice that motivates the side as Calabria falters.

Central defensive midfielder vs Central midfielder

Rade Krunic vs Hamed Junior Traore

This is not confirmed but it seems Krunic will start to replace the suspended Bennacer over Pobega/Vranckx. Krunic will be recovering from his injury and not at a 100% while taking on Traore who has been in an odd space but always shows his quality against us. The midfielder has a good chance to add some calm and muscle to the midfield as we have been overrun of late. Traore is playing more as a box-to-box this season and even got an assist in the previous game so will need to be held back from the box.

Predictions

Leao Winner

Kjaer Winner

Krunic Winner