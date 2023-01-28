Match Preview: AC Milan vs Sassuolo H2H, Form, Players To Watch and Prediction

AC Milan host Sassuolo at the San Siro tomorrow morning and finally get to face a team with a poorer run of form than us. However, Sassuolo are notorious for pulling off upsets against us and remain our kryptonite since the banter era kicked off. We have only beaten them twice in the previous five meetings and both came away. Stefano Pioli needs to a win to ensure the team does not spiral as we are currently without a win in the previous five games across all competitions.

H2H

Sassuolo 1-2 Milan

Milan 1-2 Sassuolo

Milan 1-3 Sassuolo

Sassuolo 0-3 Milan

Sassuolo 0-0 Milan

Form Guide (all competitions)

Milan: D, L, D, L, L

Sassuolo: L, L, L, L, D

Players to Watch

Charles de Ketelaere

He is expected to get a start for the first time since the Empoli league game in October last year. The manager needs to shake up something and the summer signing needs to do something for the fans as we are hurting after five horrific games where two trophies were lost and the Scudetto is practically handed to Napoli making the season nearly a bust. The Belgian needs to get out of his head and just play as we can all see the quality but the confidence is what is missing.

Domenico Berardi

The 28 year old is having a slow season after he decided to remain at the club despite numerous offers. He only has three league goals thus far due to his multiple injuries but has scored twice this month since his return. Milan are easily one of his favourite opponents and he will be begging for a set piece to beat Tatarusanu. It seems likely that he finds a goal and tries to extend our misery in this difficult moment.

Rafael Leao

He has shown frustration and desperation in recent weeks but now this needs to be backed by a response. He looks upset with his teammates for the poor quality on display but he needs to help uplift the side as the MVP and make something happen. Milan have not scored a goal in the previous three games, this is a huge red flag. Leao needs to get back on the score sheet and get the team back to winning.

Prediction: Milan 2-1 Sassuolo