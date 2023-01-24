Key Battles and Prediction: Lazio vs AC Milan

AC Milan travel to the capital to take on Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico in a tightest of spots. Stefano Pioli is going up against one of the best defences in the country when his attack is faltering and faces one of the most in form attackers with a leaky defence. Milan need to respond on the pitch as they risk throwing away the season and title race prematurely. Here are some key battles to look out for:

Key Battles

Striker vs Centre back

Olivier Giroud vs Alessio Romagnoli

Giroud is set to start but could be replaced by Origi/Rebic at the last moment as he deserves some rest and is in a tough spot since the World Cup. Romagnoli on the other hand is in stunning form and is having one of his best defensive spells in years with Lazio holding the second best defensive record in the league. The former Milan captain is showing his maturity and ability, it will be interesting to see how well he can fare against his old side.

Goalkeeper vs Striker

Ciprian Tatarusanu vs Felip Anderson

Tatarusanu made some decent saves in the Inter Milan game in midweek but regardless conceded three times and was largely at fault for the second one as he was easily beaten at the front post. It is crazy to think we are yet to keep a clean sheet in the new year heading into the final week of January but also have conceded an average of two goals per game over the last four games. Anderson is in top form with 3 goals in his last 3 games and will want to get in on the action against us.

Central defensive midfielder vs Central midfielder

Sandro Tonali vs Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Tonali has struggled to make an impact in the past few week as he is getting swamped in the midfield. The partnership is struggling as they constantly look to be outnumbered and with the poor hold up play further afield, the are under consistent pressure for the 90 minutes. Milinkovic-Savic is always a key player against us in this fixture and moreover his brother has wrecked us twice this season with MOTM performances so that surname spells trouble for Pioli more often than not.

Predictions

Giroud Winner

Anderson Winner

Tonali Winner