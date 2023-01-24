Match Preview: Lazio vs AC Milan H2H, Form, Players To Watch and Prediction

AC Milan travel to the capital to face Lazio as the side look to regain their form after a terrible month thus far. Stefano Pioli needs to wake his side up and get them to respond appropriately otherwise there will be a huge risk of crashing out of the Champions League spots.

H2H

Milan 3-2 Lazio

Lazio 3-0 Milan

Milan 2-0 Lazio

Milan 4-0 Lazio (Coppa)

Milan 2-1 Lazio

Form Guide (all competitions)

Lazio: L, L, D, W, W

Milan: W, D, L, D, L

Players to Watch

Fikayo Tomori

He has had the biggest drop off since the title win last season. He is flipping out at Tatarusanu every game and looks devastated after each game. He got rinsed by Martinez in the derby and was completely in need of a reset. This is a big opportunity for him to dust off the past few weeks and get back to his usual self. Lazio will miss Immobile for this one but Felipe Anderson has a goal a game in his previous three so will be a handful for the defence.

Alessio Romagnoli

Our title winning captain returns to face his former side. In as much as he struggled toward the end of his time with the club, his maturity is missed and we struggle defensively while he is absolutely dominating in the capital. Lazio have the second best defence in the league having conceded just 15 goals in 18 games. Romagnoli knows our system well and will make an issue for Giroud who is in a tough moment.

Davide Calabria

A club in crisis and results in spiral, there is no better moment for a captain to step up. The right back has been sluggish in recent weeks and slumped after his initial burst of energy coming off his injury. Milan need someone to take charge and guide the team to a positive result. Calabria has scored important goals in the past but more than that he needs to motivate the side and keep the fire alive. The season is not over, the title race is not over. He needs to make the side believe and fight to get back into it.

Prediction: Lazio 2-2 Milan