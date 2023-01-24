AC Milan Need To Fight For Their Lives Against Lazio At The Olimpico Tonight

AC Milan travel to the capital to try and salvage their season and mark the official midpoint of the campaign with a victory. Milan will be looking to capitalise on the misfortunes of Juventus (who were docked 15 points) and Inter Milan (who saw Skriniar red carded and beaten 1-0 by Empoli) to take a strong hold of the second place spot.

Milan have been knocked out of the Coppa Italia and embarassed in the Supercoppa Italiana in the past two weeks. Milan are also winless in their previous four games and need to turn their fortunes around.

Stefano Pioli continues to battle with an injury crisis but recovers an important depth player in Rade Krunic to help see off games. Pioli is expected to bring back Pierre Kalulu to the starting line up and give Alexis Saelemaekers a shot too.

The manager is uncertain on the starting forward as Olivier Giroud likely needs a rest but it is unclear if Ante Rebic or Divock Origi are ready to start.

Expected Line Up (4-2-3-1): Tatarusanu, Calabria, Kalulu, Tomori, Dest, Bennacer, Tonali, Saelemaekers, Diaz, Leao, Giroud (Origi/Rebic).