Official: AC Milan Women Take Chelsea Defender On Loan For Six Months

AC Milan Women have announced on their website the signing of Aniek Mouwen from Chelsea FC on a loan deal. The Dutch defender joins until the end of the season and will wear the number 5 shirt.

She has only made 3 appearances for Chelsea thus far this season. Last season, she played 21 games for the English side across all competitions and even managed to grab two goals. Prior to that, she was a regular fixture in the PSV side between 2016 and 2021 playing over 100 games.

She joins the side as a winner of the English Women’s Super League, the FA Cup and the KNVB Beker Women. She is an important player for her national team having received 37 senior caps since 2019.

As per the Chelsea FC website,

“The 23-year-old centre half has put pen to paper on a new deal with the Blues, which runs until the summer of 2025. Nouwen joined Chelsea from PSV Eindhoven in the summer of 2021 and signed a three-year contract.”