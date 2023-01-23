Official: AC Milan Women Sign Young Forward From Lyon To Bolster Attack

AC Milan Women have announced the signing of French international Nesrine Bahlouli.

She has only made 2 appearances for Olympique Lyonnais this season but having been part of the squad has a UEFA Women’s Champions League medal as well as a France Feminine Division 1 medal to her name from the previous season.

She is most recognised for the stunning goal for France U19 against Spain U19 at the UEFA Women’s U19 Championships in last year in a 1-1 draw.

As per the official statement on the website,

“AC Milan is delighted to announce the signing of Nesrine Jamila Aicha Bahlouli. The French forward, who was born in 2003, developed in the youth system of Olympique Lyonnais. Nesrine, who will wear the number 69 shirt, has put pen to paper on a deal with the Club lasting until 30 June 2025.”

The youngster still has a lot to grow at only 20 years old and has not seen too much time in her senior career. It will be interesting to see how well she fares as a depth addition to Mauricio Ganz’s squad.